By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Twenty dogs that were found in a dumpster on a New Mexico reservation have been rescued and brought to Colorado.

The mixed-breed dogs were found after a passersby heard sounds coming from the dumpster.

“They thought that they heard some noises for about four days,” said Afton Bryant, founder of the Life Is Ruff Foster Family in Denver.

Several puppies and their mothers were located and rescued.

Bryant said reservations have become hot spots for abandoned animals.

“They are just left for dead on these reservations,” Bryant said.

“(People) dump them on the side of highways,” said Karra Brown, Co-Founder of Life is Ruff.

Fortunately, for the dogs that were found, they were given another chance at life in Colorado.

The animals were picked up and transported to Denver for treatment and foster care.

Now, those with the rescue are looking for assistance in bringing the dogs to their forever homes. The puppies, ranging from 4-to-6-weeks-old, and their mothers need vaccinations and other treatment.

Bryant, and her team members, are asking for donations and foster families.

“The three of us can’t take 20 puppies on at one time,” said Danielle Parkin, co-founder of the rescue.

Anyone hoping to help out can visit “Life is Ruff Foster Family” on Facebook, on GoFundMe or at Soul Dog Rescue’s website.

While the team members look to assist the foster puppies, while finding them new owners, they said they were just happy to have the dogs alive and safe.

“They have a second chance to hopefully live somewhere where they are loved, and cared for every day,” Parkin said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

