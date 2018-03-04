By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front will cross Colorado this afternoon and evening bringing much cooler weather and a lot of wind.

Gusts today could approach 50 mph out of the southwest. Tomorrow they could be even higher but out of the northwest.

Several high wind alerts have been issued for Monday on the northeast plains of Colorado.

Because it has been so windy and dry the wind will create critical fire weather conditions along and east of Interstate 25 both today and tomorrow.

Several grass fires broke out on Saturday including one that burned over 4,000 acres in Washington County.

The main part of this storm system will move across Wyoming but we will see some snow in the northern and central mountains where a winter weather advisory has been issued.

Snow totals won’t be too heavy but due to the wind we could see some minor travel issues at times.

Southwest Colorado will largely miss out on this snow maker but a few scattered light snow showers are possible.

And while we can’t rule out a few rain or showers along and east of Interstate 25, most people will remain dry.

