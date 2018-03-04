BREAKING NEWSBrush fire destroys structures near Kiowa
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police and deputies in Conejos County in southern Colorado are looking for two inmates who escaped from jail.

Kyle Pauley (L) Lawrence Gonzales (R) (credit: CBS)

Authorities say 31-year-old Kyle Pauley and 23-year-old Lawrence Gonzales were discovered to be missing during a routine bed check early Saturday morning.

It’s not clear how the two escaped.

They’ve already been spotted in the Antonito area wearing new clothes.

Pauley was behind bars for aggravated robbery, felony menacing and Gonzales was in jail for intimidation/stalking and drug possession.

Anyone with information about where the two inmates are, is asked to call police.

