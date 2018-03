Brush Fire Destroys Structures Near Kiowa Elbert, Douglas, and Arapahoe county fire agencies are responding Saturday to a brush fire burning about four miles south of Kiowa.

Another Arrest Made In Bizarre, Years-Old Missing Person's Case A 68-year-old woman in Mesa County now faces a first degree murder charge from Gunnison County.

One Dead Following Semi Collision, Fire One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 70 just after midnight Sunday morning.

77-Year-Old Coloradan With Parkinson's Does An About Face On Marijuana A medical marijuana study at the University of Colorado Hospital is looking into whether pot can help people suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Police Search For Man & Woman Seen Walking Out With Stolen Purses Westminster police need your help finding a pair of accused shoplifters.

Doctors Rule Menstrual Cramps Can Be As Painful As Heart Attacks Dysmenorrhea, better known as cramps, is a painful menstruation that can be severe enough to interrupt the daily routine of one in five women

Body Discovery May Provide Answers To Years-Old Missing Persons Case The search for a Colorado man who disappeared nearly two years ago appears to be over.

Friends Applaud Arrest In Years Old Murder When 29-year-old Jacob Millison disappeared in May of 2015 his friends knew something horrible had occurred.

More Noise To Be Expected From Buckley Air Force Base Some people in Aurora should expect to hear more noise coming from Buckley Air Force Base.

Missing Teacher's Body Found After 4-Day High Altitude SearchAfter four days of searching, crews in Clear Creek County have found what they strongly believe is the body of a Denver preschool teacher who went missing last month.