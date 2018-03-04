By Dillon Thomas

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in a north-Windsor neighborhood told CBS4 they have had issues with receiving damaged packages from several mail carriers.

On Friday, a home surveillance camera may have located one of the sources to the damage.

Cory Andrews’ “Ring” doorbell, which he just installed, recorded a FedEx driver tossing his package to his door from the front yard. The package makes a loud sound upon landing and rolls several times.

Andrews said he specifically installed the camera for this issue, which he said had been a hot topic shared among many on social media in his neighborhood.

“(The packages) come heavily damaged,” Andrews told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It is a daily occurrence now.”

Andrews said his wife first saw the recording on her phone, shortly after the doorbell’s motion sensor activated the recording feature.

“The FedEx driver stopped about 10 feet shy of our door, and tossed (our package) right up to our door,” Andrews said. “It is just sad, because she is literally 10 feet from the door. A couple extra steps and setting it down would’ve fixed it.”

Andrews said he was also concerned by the deliverer’s conversation she was having on the phone at the time of the delivery, which was also recorded by the security system. The recording suggested the FedEx employee was speaking on the phone while carrying the box and while returning to the truck.

“She is still on her phone having a very vulgar conversation with somebody,” Andrews said.

Andrews claimed the issue of damaged packages was not only linked to FedEx. He said his residence and several other neighbors have also had some issues with USPS and UPS.

With porch theft, and other delivery issues, on the rise, some have resorted to other delivery methods like Amazon lockers which are quickly growing in popularity.

The lockers are installed at local stores or gas stations. Someone ordering off Amazon can ask for their purchase to be delivered to the electronic lockers. Then, they can use a code to unlock their purchase from the locker.

The Town of Windsor does not have Amazon lockers yet. Andrews said, even if his town did, he didn’t want to have to rely on that service, when it should be feasible to expect a safe delivery of his purchases to a home.

“I pay a value to that package,” Andrews said. “A lot of the things we buy may not be life savers. But, somebody might be needing that medication, and seeing somebody throw it is sad.”

Andrews said he contacted FedEx on social media, and was quickly responded to by a customer support member. He said he was not sure what their resolution was going to be.

CBS4 contacted FedEx for comment on this report, but did not receive a response at the time of this publication.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.