US director Bryan Fogel (R) celebrates next to US producer Dan Cogan (bottom) after they won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "Icarus" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS4) — “Icarus” has won the best documentary feature Academy Award.

The film tells the story of a doping program used by Russian athletes through accounts from the man who says he oversaw it.

Director Bryan Fogel said in his acceptance speech that he hopes the film is a wake-up call about the dangers of Russia.

Fogel was born in Denver and graduated from East High School and the University of Colorado at Boulder.

