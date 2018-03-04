DENVER(CBS)– The American Red Cross is preparing for their annual Heroes Soiree, honoring a handful of local heroes.

Organization officials say those honored exemplify Red Cross values as well as support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

Proceeds from the event will go to the local Red Cross to help purchase another Emergency Response Vehicle.

The Red Cross Heroes Soiree is Friday, March 9, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

For more information on the event, or how to purchase tickets, click on the following link http://rdcrss.org/2iBbsQT.