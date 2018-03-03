By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – A program aimed at inspiring young pilots and aerospace engineers took flight in Denver.

The Mile High Flight youth program, sponsored by the Tuskegee Airmen, celebrated 21 years at Metro State University on Saturday.

Students were able to jump in a simulator at the Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science on 7th Street.

Davonte Anders, 17, has wanted to be a pilot for a while.

“I knew a pilot personally, and he was pretty cool, and I liked the lifestyle, and I just wanted the job. I’ll do whatever I can do to get the job,” Anders said.

He’s off to a good start. He’s a part of the Mile High Flight Program, and on Saturday he’s getting some hands on time flying a simulator.

“It’s a bit more experience. Definitely without this program it would be a bit harder for me to get into aviation,” he said.

Anders and his peers were able to get a lesson on aviation and fly their simulators at MSU.

“All these kids love some form of aerospace science,” said John Frazier, coordinator for the Mile High Flight program.

He flies planes for a living and he’s been mentoring aspiring engineers and pilots for a while.

Frazier says kids who are willing to take this opportunity to learn are giving themselves a huge leg up in life.

“We know that just about any obstacle that comes up in a kid’s life can be overcome because we’ve got the evidence we’ve seen it now,” said Frazier.

Right now, Anders isn’t thinking that far down the road. He’s just trying to fly this simulator, but he’s grateful for the opportunity he’s been given to learn.

“It just kind of opened me up more to the field because it showed me more of what I could see and expect and just made it more fun,” he said.

If you have a student who would like to register for the program you can visit the Tuskegee Airmen Website.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.