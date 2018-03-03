WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police need your help finding a pair of accused shoplifters.

Investigators say a male and a female were seen on surveillance video inside a Marshall’s store.

They say the two spoke to each other, and the man goes back outside and gets into a tan or silver Toyota Camry.

That’s when police say the woman chooses several handbags and purses and walks out the front door with them, without paying.

The woman was last seen getting into the Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. You can remain anonymous.