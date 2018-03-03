  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police need your help finding a pair of accused shoplifters.

Investigators say a male and a female were seen on surveillance video inside a Marshall’s store.

westy purse theft 2 Police Search For Man & Woman Seen Walking Out With Stolen Purses

(credit: Westminster Police)

They say the two spoke to each other, and the man goes back outside and gets into a tan or silver Toyota Camry.

westy purse theft 3 Police Search For Man & Woman Seen Walking Out With Stolen Purses

(credit: Westminster Police)

That’s when police say the woman chooses several handbags and purses and walks out the front door with them, without paying.

The woman was last seen getting into the Toyota Camry.

wsty purse thefts 1 Police Search For Man & Woman Seen Walking Out With Stolen Purses

(credit: Westminster Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. You can remain anonymous.

