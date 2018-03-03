(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 hosted Girls & Science as a way to let girls get hands-on experience in science fields. Twenty-two science related companies and organizations set up clubhouses at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, each with an activity and information.

Paleontology was the main focus at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science clubhouse, called Can You Dig It? Children could learn what makes bones fossilize, and they could dig up some bones of their own.

“I think it’s pretty cool finding some dinosaur bones that were from long ago,” said 9-year-old Bailey.

“I think it shows them that there are a lot of opportunities to engage in science,” said Natalie Toth, a fossil preparator at the museum.

At the Energy Mix Masters clubhouse, girls were working on classic wind mills, while others were learning how to balance energy needs.

“It’s really getting girls to understand that we need to have a mix of energy sources, we can’t rely just on natural gas, or just solar,” said Liz Gardner, with Xcel Energy.

PHOTO GALLERY: Girls & Science

“I’m making a launch rocket, so that I can launch it out into space,” said 7-year-old Stella.

Raytheon hosted a clubhouse on Rocket technology, and kids got to talk to women engineers.

“I’m so impressed with the girls and their interest and curiosity today, and so I hope that they take a way first that science is for everyone, and that it’s fun to be an engineer,” said Susan Massihzadeh, the director of Earth & Space Observing Solutions.

Girls & Science is about exploring all the options in the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math fields. It gives girls some hands on experiences.

“I think exposing them early on to real life jobs and practices within the STEM fields, things that they may not otherwise thought were job possibilities is really, really important to us,” Gardner told CBS4.

At Lauren Whitney’s Electric Lightening Show, the green screen is always a fan favorite, but it’s not as easy as it looks. This year’s activity was about making lightening.

“I think it’s really cool to show the positive and negative energy in a cloud, because that’s something you don’t really think about…the type of energy that’s in a cloud,” Molly explained.