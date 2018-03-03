SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – It was a special day for a group of deserving Colorado children fighting serious illnesses.

The kids packed up and traveled to Arizona to check out the Rockies at Spring Training.

The children are patients at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. On Saturday, they enjoyed a game as the Rockies faced the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before they left, some of the children told CBS4 they’ve been looking forward to this trip for months because it will give them a chance to not think about their illness and just have fun.

On Sunday, the kids will get to meet the entire Rockies team.