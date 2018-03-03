  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona, Aurora, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Rockies, Jason Motte Foundation, Scottsdale, Spring Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – It was a special day for a group of deserving Colorado children fighting serious illnesses.

The kids packed up and traveled to Arizona to check out the Rockies at Spring Training.

rockies 2 Childrens Patients Take In First Day Of Spring Training Trip

(credit: Rockies Photography)

The children are patients at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. On Saturday, they enjoyed a game as the Rockies faced the Milwaukee Brewers.

rockies 3 Childrens Patients Take In First Day Of Spring Training Trip

(credit: Rockies Photography)

Before they left, some of the children told CBS4 they’ve been looking forward to this trip for months because it will give them a chance to not think about their illness and just have fun.

rockies 1 Childrens Patients Take In First Day Of Spring Training Trip

Children from Children’s Hospital Colorado meet Chad Bettis, a cancer survivor. (credit: Rockies Photography)

On Sunday, the kids will get to meet the entire Rockies team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s