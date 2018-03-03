  • CBS4On Air

Jacob Millison (credit: Millison family)

GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 68-year-old woman in Mesa County now faces a first degree murder charge from Gunnison County.

Deborah Rudibaugh was arrested on Friday in connection to a man’s disappearance in May of 2015.

Friends of Jacob Millison, 29, were the first to report him missing. It wasn’t until August when Millison’s family reported his disappearance to authorities.

“Literally days before he went missing he told us if anything ever happened to him, it was his family,” Randy Martinez, a friend, said.

RELATED: Body Discovery May Provide Answers To Years-Old Missing Persons Case

Fast forward to the summer of 2017 when investigators found human remains at a home on Gunnison County Road 76. DNA testing would later confirm they were of Millison.

On Wednesday, dozens of local and state police descended on the property, with an arrest warrant for Jacob’s sister: Stephanie Jackson.

stephanie jackson cropped Another Arrest Made In Bizarre, Years Old Missing Persons Case

Stephanie Jackson (credit: Gunnison County)

Officials haven’t released an official motive, but Millison’s friends believe it has to do with the family’s ranch property and fighting within the family over money.

Details about how Rudibaugh is involved are still not clear. She faces additional charges of abuse of a corpse, concealing a death, false reporting and tampering with a deceased human body.

 

