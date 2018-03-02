(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Nine rabid skunks have been found in Denver in the past month, officials announced Friday.

Denver Animal Protection is urging residents to ensure their pets are vaccinated — and offering low-cost rabies vaccinations.

The rabid skunks were found at the following locations:

2800 block of S. Gray Way

2300 block of S. Julian St.

2600 block of S. King St.

1400 block of W. Dakota Ave.

2500 block of S. Utica St.

2600 block of S. Grove St.

2600 block of S. Meade St.

3100 block of W. Harvard Ave.

2200 block of S. Galapago St.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous systems of humans and other mammals. Rabies is almost always fatal if not treated.

Most Colorado rabies cases are found in skunks and bats, but rabies can also affect other wildlife, pets and livestock. Humans and domestic animals can become infected through contact with wild animals.

If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to rabies, call your physician or veterinarian immediately, and report the incident to 311. If you believe a rabid animal is in your neighborhood, call 311 to report it.

Animals that have rabies may show the following signs:

A change in behavior, such as aggression, confusion or a lack of fear around people

Staggering, trembling or weakness

Nocturnal animals like skunks, foxes and bats may be out during the day

Bats may be found on the ground, unable to fly

To help protect pets, Denver Animal Shelter offers weekly low-cost rabies vaccination clinics on Saturdays and Sundays from 9–11 a.m. The cost for a rabies vaccination is $15 per pet. To learn more, visit DenverAnimalShelter.org.

How to protect yourself and your family: