INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – The Broncos’ revamp of the offensive line is heading in the right direction. Last year they added Ronald Leary in free agency and drafted Garret Bolles. There’s still more work to be done, and this year’s draft class may have some answers.

Two notable linemen, both of whom spoke at the NFL Combine Thursday, are Notre Dame teammates Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey. They could be just what Denver is looking for. They are pro-ready players who’ve stuck their hands in the dirt, know how to move people in the run game, and aren’t liabilities in pass protection.

McGlinchey’s first cousin is Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan (Talk about having football in your blood!) Ryan has been helping McGlinchey’s all his life.

“He told me to just be myself. I’ve gotten to a point in my life and my career to put myself in this position, so I’m doing something right…. Whether Matt knew he was doing it or not, he’s been forming me to the kind of person, teammate, and athlete that I am since probably third grade,” McGlinchey said.

Nelson is the most talked about linemen entering this year’s draft. He epitomizes what it means to be an NFL lineman: mean, nasty, gritty — he’s got it all.

“My mindset is being dominant. I want to dominant all my opponents, take their will away to play the game on each play, and finishing them past the whistle,” Nelson said.

The NFL Combine continues through Sunday.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.