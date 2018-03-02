  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:CSU Rams, Michael Gallup, NFL Combine

By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup was also on the podium at the NFL Combine on Friday.

On the field Gallup makes it look easy. He was a standout in the Mountain West, and the only CSU Ram invited to the Combine.

gettyimages 861450502 Former CSU Ram Gallup Hopes His Hunger Impresses Scouts At Combine

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup easily crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Vosean Crumbie at the CSU Stadium Oct. 14, 2017. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He’s got reliable hands, quick burst, and good size. But Gallup says what sets him apart is something a little less tangible. He says he’s hungrier than the other receivers in the class. Being in the Mountain West, he received far less national attention than guys in the Power 5.

That hunger and desire is what makes Gallup a threat.

The NFL Combine continues through Sunday.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

