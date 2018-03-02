By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup was also on the podium at the NFL Combine on Friday.

On the field Gallup makes it look easy. He was a standout in the Mountain West, and the only CSU Ram invited to the Combine.

He’s got reliable hands, quick burst, and good size. But Gallup says what sets him apart is something a little less tangible. He says he’s hungrier than the other receivers in the class. Being in the Mountain West, he received far less national attention than guys in the Power 5.

That hunger and desire is what makes Gallup a threat.

The NFL Combine continues through Sunday.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.