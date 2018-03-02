  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Speaking publicly for the first time since head basketball coach Larry Eustachy resigned, Colorado State University Athletic Director Joe Parker acknowledged the school could have done things differently.

joe parker 2 CSU Athletic Director Looks Back At Eustachy Era

Joe Parker (credit: CBS)

Parker met with the media Friday to talk about the decision.

Eustachy was placed on leave Feb. 3rd, hours before a home game against Mountain West Conference-leading Nevada. The suspension came as Parker announced a “climate assessment” of the men’s basketball program.

larry eustachy CSU Athletic Director Looks Back At Eustachy Era

Larry Eustachy (credit: CBS)

Associate head coach Steve Barnes immediately assumed head coaching duties, but he, too, was placed on leave a week later.

Eustachy resigned Feb. 27th.

CSU had looked into Eustachy’s behavior during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Specifically, the school examined an alleged atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” created among the players.

Eustachy resigned as head coach at Iowa State in 2003 when photos of him partying with students surfaced. Soon after, Eustachy went into rehabilitation to treat alcoholism.

Following a year away from basketball, he was given another opportunity at Southern Mississippi before arriving in Fort Collins.

 

