Filed Under:Acceptance Letter, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

By Dillon Thomas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado in Colorado Springs accidentally sent out emails to more than 11,000 applicants Thursday, which implied recipients had been accepted to the university.

CBS4 obtained a partial screen shot of the email that was sent out.

uccs letter cropped College Accidentally Sends 11,000 Letters Implying Acceptance To Wrong Students

Shortly after, the university sent a second email, admitting they sent the email to some students who were denied acceptance and others whose applications had not been processed.

University Spokesman Jared Verner told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was aware of the emails, and the vice-chancellor was looking in to what caused the error.

In the original email, the university wrote “Welcome to the UCCS Mountain Lion Family.” The email then went on to provide resources for the parents of future students.

The follow-up email from Senior Executive Director of Enrollment Matthew Cox apologized for the error.

In part, it read, “It has come to my attention that the data filed used for this communication included parent email addresses for some applicants who have not yet been reviewed for admission or have been denied admission,” Cox wrote. “I ask that you disregard the prior email, and I again offer my sincerest apologies.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

