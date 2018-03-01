BREAKING NEWSMissing teacher's body found in the mountains
utah
(credit: Utah House of Representatives)

(CNN) – This is one civics lesson we’d rather have skipped.

Representatives from the Utah House of Representatives made a valiant attempt to make amendments and ratification cool with a music video called the “Fresh Prints of Bills Here.”

Set to the theme “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” by Will Smith — which told the story of a kid from west Philadelphia whose life got flipped, turned upside down — the legislators’ version instead goes through the process for a bill to become a law.

rap Utah Legislature Raps About How A Bill Becomes A Law

(credit: Utah House of Representatives)

They took some creative liberties with rhyming — for example, “there” with “chamber” — though their interpretation of the process was accurate.

Tricking kids to learn about the legislative process through music is not a new theme: in the classic Schoolhouse Rock! video on the same topic, an animated bill sings about his journey through Capitol Hill and to the White House.

By Aileen Graef, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

