GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 33-year-old woman is under arrest in Colorado’s high country and facing numerous charges including murder and tampering with a dead body.

Police arrested Stephanie Jackson on Wednesday afternoon on a county road a few miles east of Gunnison. She is suspected of murdering a 29-year-old man near there in 2015.

The remains of Jacob Millison were discovered last summer near the ranch where he lived along County Road 76.

Millison’s friends first reported him missing in May 2015 and then a family member filed a missing person report approximately three months later.

So far authorities haven’t revealed why they suspect that Jackson killed Millison, but it appears she took extensive measures to cover up the crime. She tentatively faces all of the following charges:

– First degree murder

– Tampering with a deceased human body

– Accessory to murder

– Tampering with a witness or victim

– Tampering with physical evidence

– Concealing a death

– Abuse of a corpse

Jackson’s bond has been set at $500,000.