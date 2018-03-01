BREAKING NEWSUniversity fires coach over recruiting email, says 'we'd love to have' Colorado student athlete
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gunnison, Gunnison County, Gunnison County Sheriff, Jacob Millison, Local TV, Stephanie Jackson

GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 33-year-old woman is under arrest in Colorado’s high country and facing numerous charges including murder and tampering with a dead body.

stephanie jackson cropped Suspect Arrested In 2015 High Country Murder Case

Stephanie Jackson (credit: Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested Stephanie Jackson on Wednesday afternoon on a county road a few miles east of Gunnison. She is suspected of murdering a 29-year-old man near there in 2015.

gunnison death 5pkg transfer frame 2459 Suspect Arrested In 2015 High Country Murder Case

Jacob Millison (credit: CBS)

The remains of Jacob Millison were discovered last summer near the ranch where he lived along County Road 76.

Millison’s friends first reported him missing in May 2015 and then a family member filed a missing person report approximately three months later.

gunnison death 5pkg transfer frame 2654 Suspect Arrested In 2015 High Country Murder Case

(credit: CBS)

So far authorities haven’t revealed why they suspect that Jackson killed Millison, but it appears she took extensive measures to cover up the crime. She tentatively faces all of the following charges:

– First degree murder
– Tampering with a deceased human body
– Accessory to murder
– Tampering with a witness or victim
– Tampering with physical evidence
– Concealing a death
– Abuse of a corpse

Jackson’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s