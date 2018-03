COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a baby boom going on at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Last week the zoo announced that two of their giraffes are pregnant.

On Wednesday, the zoo announced another pregnancy. They say a baby orangutan is coming soon.

Sumagu and Baka, the zoo’s Sumatran orangutan pair, are expecting the little one late May or early June.