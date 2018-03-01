By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – March is known to be the snowiest month of the year in Denver and along Colorado’s Front Range. It can sometimes be snowy statewide.

But this year the March weather outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows warm and dry weather is likely.

Keep in mind 30-day outlooks are subject to change should any new trends develop in the atmosphere.

In Denver the past six years brought a variety of conditions during March including nearly two feet of snow during 2013.

There was no measurable snow during March 2012 and 2017.

Drought conditions continue to expand across Colorado after a dry and mild winter.

The latest assessment from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows extremely dry conditions on parts of the western slope.

