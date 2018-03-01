FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal and local authorities were conducting raids of marijuana grow operations at several different homes on Colorado’s Front Range on Thursday.

Some of the busts were taking place in Weld County in Frederick and in neighboring Firestone. Agents from the DEA and the North Metro Drug Task Force began executing federal search warrants at approximately 8 a.m.

At a home in Frederick in the morning a CBS4 crew captured video of investigators wearing special outfits and masks and loading pounds and pounds worth of pot plants into a trailer.

“There were numerous houses in neighborhoods such as this that we conducted operations at,” said Derek Odney, a spokesman for the DEA office in Denver.

One of the homes had more than 408 marijuana plants inside.

“We get calls from drug investigators all over the country about sources of drugs that are sourced back to Colorado,” Odney said. “We’ve seen a tremendous amount of homes such as the ones in this neighborhood that are being used to grow marijuana to supply other parts of the country.”

Odney said he couldn’t reveal if anyone has been arrested.