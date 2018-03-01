INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NFL’s competition committee, which is looking into fixing the catch rule, is meeting in Indianapolis this week.
The catch rule is something commissioner Roger Goodell said was his top offseason priority.
The committee is also pondering whether to change the defensive pass interference rule from a spot foul into a 15-yard infraction as it is in college.
At the NFL Combine on Wednesday Broncos coach Vance Joseph dismissed that possibility because of the harm it could cause to a league that just gave us a thrilling Super Bowl featuring 1,151 yards of offense, more than any NFL game ever played.
“The DPI rule’s not going to change, guys. That’s nice media talk,” Joseph said. “The catch rule? It has to clear up what’s an actual catch and what’s not a catch. But the DPI rule’s not going to change.”
“It’s a fun game. We like to see points being scored. If that rule changes, there’s going to be a lot of defensive backs grabbing and pulling guys, so that won’t change.”
