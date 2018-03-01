INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks (34) comes off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado prosecutors say they have dismissed charges of harassment and non-physical domestic violence against Broncos safety Will Parks.

District attorney Dave Young’s spokeswoman Sue Lindsay said Thursday that the victim in the case didn’t show up to testify when subpoenaed.

Parks was arrested in March. According to court documents, Parks’ ex-girlfriend said she went to his home in Englewood to pick up her belongings. She said Parks later accused her of taking some of his belongings and made threatening phone calls to her.

Parks has denied that he threatened her.

The Broncos and the NFL didn’t immediately return messages on Thursday. The league can penalize players with or without a conviction if it determines a violation of the player code of conduct occurred.