BREAKING NEWSMissing teacher's body found in the mountains
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Creek County, Jones Pass, Local TV, Park Hill Children's Center, Peter McInerney

DENVER (CBS4)– After four days of searching, crews in Clear Creek County have found what they strongly believe is the body of a Denver preschool teacher who went missing last month.

Peter McInerney, 65, an experienced backcountry skier, was last known to be in the area of Jones Pass Trail, not far from Berthoud Pass, on Feb. 18. After he was reported missing crews launched a two-day search but then scaled back the effort.

On Feb. 22 someone found McInerney’s backpack and beacon several miles up the trail from the Jones Pass trailhead, and the search began again.

The body was found on Thursday by search crews.

peter mcinerney Missing Teachers Body Found After 4 Day High Altitude Search

Peter McInerney (credit: McInerney Family)

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that they “would like to extend its deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to family and friends.”

McInerney was employed at the Park Hill Children’s Center in Denver. He was a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s