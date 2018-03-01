DENVER (CBS4)– After four days of searching, crews in Clear Creek County have found what they strongly believe is the body of a Denver preschool teacher who went missing last month.

Peter McInerney, 65, an experienced backcountry skier, was last known to be in the area of Jones Pass Trail, not far from Berthoud Pass, on Feb. 18. After he was reported missing crews launched a two-day search but then scaled back the effort.

On Feb. 22 someone found McInerney’s backpack and beacon several miles up the trail from the Jones Pass trailhead, and the search began again.

The body was found on Thursday by search crews.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that they “would like to extend its deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to family and friends.”

McInerney was employed at the Park Hill Children’s Center in Denver. He was a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.