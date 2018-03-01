(credit: Amazon)

DENVER (CBS4) – A new report shows the housing market in Denver could make it hard for Amazon to build it’s second headquarters here.

The report from real estate website Zillow looked at the 20 places Amazon picked as Amazon HQ2 finalists.

Researchers spoke to 105 housing economists and professors for the report and asked them to pick the city for Amazon based on the housing markets in those cities.

Six picked Denver as most likely. None of them felt Denver was the least likely city.

The reports show Denver coming in fourth place.

Denver has a Zillow median home value of $384,300 and the ninth highest median home value of the 20 finalists.

A total of 238 cities applied to be the site of Amazon’s new headquarters. The final decision is expected later this year.