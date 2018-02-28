  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Prostate Cancer, Pyeongchang Game, Scott Blackmun, US Olympic Committee, USOC
PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) USOC Chairman Larry Probst and USOC CEO Scott Blackmun address the media during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Scott Blackmun is resigning as CEO of the US Olympic Committee, citing health problems as the reason he’ll depart after leading the federation for more than eight years.

The 60-yedar-old CEO was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this winter, and did not attend the Pyeongchang Games.

He announced his resignation Wednesday and Susanne Lyons, a member of the board, will serve as acting CEO.

Blackmun leaves the federation amid calls for his departure, including from two U.S. Senators, who said neither he nor the USOC as a whole have done enough to react to sex abuse cases inside the U.S. Gymnastics team.

The USOC is conducting an independent review of when Blackmun and others learned the details about abuse cases at USA Gymnastics and whether they responded appropriately.

