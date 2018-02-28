(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Recent sightings of mountain lions in yards around Eagle County have law enforcement warning residents to be on the lookout for the big cats.

Video shared by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shows a large cat digging in a yard Tuesday night. The video was taken by a concerned resident.

The sheriff’s office says they have received a lot of calls in recent days about mountain lions in the area between Eagle-Vail and Edwards.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras says more big cats may be moving down into lower elevations right now following deer since there has been some heavy snow in the high country, pushing the deer to lower elevations.

CPW reminds residents who live in mountain lion country to be vigilant and keep your pets on a leash and inside.

They say a lion and a cub have also been spotted in recent days in the same area.

The sheriff’s office put out a warning of their own. They said to be sure to look up when outside after sunset because the lions like to hang out in the tree branches.

In 2016, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in nearby Aspen. The boy survived that attack.

Lion attacks on people are very rare, but the animals live in Colorado, typically in the High Country, away from dense populated areas.

LINK: Colorado Parks And Wildlife: Living With Lions

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.