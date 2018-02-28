COMING UPColorado built weather satellite to launch into space Thursday
DENVER (AP/CBS4) — A private investigator in a Colorado capital punishment appeal is facing a third night in jail and possibly more for refusing to testify on religious grounds.

9:25 a.m.

Greta Lindecrantz opposes the death penalty as a Mennonite and has been jailed since Monday after repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her work on the defense team of Robert Ray. He’s one of three men on Colorado’s death row.

lindecrantz greta copy Mennonite Investigator Again Jailed For Contempt

Greta Lindecrantz (credit: Arapahoe County)

Lindecrantz told Judge Michelle Amico on Wednesday that she feels like she’s having to choose between “you and God.”

“A court is supposed to impose the least punitive sanction not the most punitive sanction. What we are seeing is the court punishing her over and over. They are unwilling to hear the fact that she has been throwing up all morning and has a serious medical condition that is putting her life in danger,” said Lindecrantz’s attorney Mari Newman.

“I feel horrible for her. I don’t think she’s feeling very well at all. I don’t see any end in sight. I’m pretty sure in my heart that she’s not going to change her position so who knows how long this will go,” said Lindecrantz’s husband David Sidwell.

Ray’s defense team is challenging his death sentence partly by arguing that he did not have an effective legal team.

Prosecutors apparently want Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation. They’re not commenting on the jailing of Lindecrantz.

mennonite testimony 10pkg frame 0 Mennonite Investigator Again Jailed For Contempt

(credit: CBS)

12:20 a.m.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

