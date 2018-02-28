By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving to our through Arizona and New Mexico today will spread just enough moisture across Colorado to cause a surge in clouds along with a chance for snow showers in the mountains.

Most mountain areas will see little snowfall and very minor accumulation. The best chance for the snow will be over the southern mountains including the San Juans and the Sangre de Cristos. The mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area have a 50% chance for snow with accumulation of more than 1-3 inches.

For Denver and the Front Range, it will be noticeably cooler compared to Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins but a northeasterly wind gusting up to 20 mph will make it feel even cooler.

As the storm moves away from Colorado, high pressure will takes it’s place providing us with sunny, dry, and warmer weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The warmest day could be Saturday with highs possibly approaching 70° in some areas.

Then a cold front originating on the West Coast will arrive late Sunday bringing much cooler weather for early next week along with a small chance of snow in the metro area Sunday night into Monday morning. We’ll keep you posted but right now it doesn’t look like much.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.