FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State University men’s basketball team is remembering the Larry Eustachy era.

Eustachy, 62, resigned his post at CSU amid allegations of abusive behavior towards players and staff. Eustachy has been on leave since Feb. 3.

The school had been conducting a climate assessment into the men’s basketball program. Eustachy’s conduct and treatment of his players had been in question.

Some of those players had nothing but good memories of working with Eustachy.

“I think we all really know what happened in this situation. I’m not dumb and none of you are. It happens and things happen and you know, people get let go or resign or whatever you want to say. It’s a business at the end of the day and you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt,” said CSU guard Prentiss Nixon.

“Coach was always 100 with us everyday, I always kept it real. He tried to push us as hard as he can and he’ll always be one of my favorite coaches,” said CSU guard Anthony Bonner.

Joe Parker, director of athletics at Colorado State, said he appreciated Eustachy’s efforts on behalf of the university, and supported his decision to step down. The assistant coaching staff will be retained through June 30, which is standard practice at the university under coaching changes, Parker said.

This is the second time he has been investigated for this type of allegation during his six years as coach at CSU, the Coloradoan reported.

CSU looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.