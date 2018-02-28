INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – After a frustrating season in which the Broncos only won five of their 16 games, head coach Vance Joseph said he felt like it was “time for a culture change” in the coaching ranks.

Six Broncos assistant coaches were handed their pink slip last month, including Eric Studesville (assistant head coach/running backs), Tyke Tolbert (wide receivers) and Jeff Davidson (offensive line). On Wednesday morning, Joseph spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis about the moves.

“After you have a year of being 5-11, I want to move past that, but it was time in my opinion for a culture change,” he said.

Joseph referred to Studesville, who has since been hired by the Miami Dolphins, as a friend.

“Obviously Eric Studesville is a good football coach,” he said. “Miami has a good football coach there. For our team to move forward and get better, it was time for a change in some areas.”

The Broncos new coaching staff includes:

– Bill Musgrave, offensive coordinator

– Tom McMahon, special teams coordinator

– Greg Williams, defensive backs

– Chris Strausser, offensive tackles

– Zach Azzanni, wide receivers

– Curtis Modkins, running backs

Joseph also spoke about his recent experience coaching in the Senior Bowl and getting a chance to work with former college players who will be turning pro and entering the NFL Draft.

“(It) was a clear advantage,” he said. “To have a chance to actually coach those guys for a week, have a chance to watch them in install meetings and have a chance to watch them take the information in and put it back out, that’s valuable for you. In my opinion, it was worth it.”

“We got a chance to see a lot of good players there. Moving forward, it does help you in your evaluation process.”

The NFL Combine takes place across four days in Indiana every year in advance of the NFL Draft. Top college prospects get a chance to show off their talent to all 32 teams in the league.