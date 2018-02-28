Habitat for Humanity homes in Sheridan Square. (credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten Colorado families have a brand new home because the Habitat for Humanity.

CBS4 was there for a special dedication for the homes and their new families on Wednesday.

Sayed Zia and his family are taking a look at the living room in their new home.

“It’s nice… good feeling,” Zia said.

They came to the United States four years ago in 2014 from Afghanistan after Zia worked with the U.S. military as a translator.

“Since then, we wanted to have our own place,” said Zia.

Now, they are getting their piece of the American Dream.

“Looks like it’s almost done so we are ready to move in,” Zia said.

Habitat for Humanity and their volunteers have been working as hard as ever on the Sheridan Square project, and they are finally seeing the payoff: families like Zia’s, who may not otherwise be able to own a home, getting a place of their own.

“This day is transformational for the families that we partner with. Right now, Denver is having such an affordability crisis, that so many of the families that we partner with are spending 50 percent, if not more, of their monthly income on rent, so moving into their habitat home means that they can take a deep breath,” said Jeanne Fischetti, Director of Sponsorships Habitat For Humanity of Metro Denver.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Zia is excited. He knows that this home will change his life because otherwise it may have been a long time before he had a nice safe place to raise his daughter.

“It wouldn’t have been possible, at least not for the next 20 years. I can’t afford it with the way the housing is in Denver,” he said.

Eventually there will be 63 energy efficient homes just like Zia’s in Sheridan Square.

LINK: Habitat For Humanity Metro Denver

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.