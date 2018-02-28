DEVELOPING STORYWalmart raises age to buy firearms, ammunition to 21
Filed Under:Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver, Local TV, Nonprofit, Sheridan Square
Habitat for Humanity homes in Sheridan Square. (credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten Colorado families have a brand new home because the Habitat for Humanity.

habitat home dedication 6pkg transfer frame 600 Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For Families

Habitat for Humanity homes in Sheridan Square. (credit: CBS)

CBS4 was there for a special dedication for the homes and their new families on Wednesday.

Sayed Zia and his family are taking a look at the living room in their new home.

“It’s nice… good feeling,” Zia said.

habitat home dedication 6pkg transfer frame 840 Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For Families

Sayed Zia and his family. (credit: CBS)

They came to the United States four years ago in 2014 from Afghanistan after Zia worked with the U.S. military as a translator.

“Since then, we wanted to have our own place,” said Zia.

Now, they are getting their piece of the American Dream.

“Looks like it’s almost done so we are ready to move in,” Zia said.

habitat home dedication 6pkg transfer frame 120 Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For Families

(credit: CBS)

Habitat for Humanity and their volunteers have been working as hard as ever on the Sheridan Square project, and they are finally seeing the payoff: families like Zia’s, who may not otherwise be able to own a home, getting a place of their own.

habitat home dedication 6pkg transfer frame 720 Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For Families

(credit: CBS)

“This day is transformational for the families that we partner with. Right now, Denver is having such an affordability crisis, that so many of the families that we partner with are spending 50 percent, if not more, of their monthly income on rent, so moving into their habitat home means that they can take a deep breath,” said Jeanne Fischetti, Director of Sponsorships Habitat For Humanity of Metro Denver.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Zia is excited. He knows that this home will change his life because otherwise it may have been a long time before he had a nice safe place to raise his daughter.

habitat home dedication 6pkg transfer frame 0 Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For Families

(credit: CBS)

“It wouldn’t have been possible, at least not for the next 20 years. I can’t afford it with the way the housing is in Denver,” he said.

Eventually there will be 63 energy efficient homes just like Zia’s in Sheridan Square.

LINK: Habitat For Humanity Metro Denver 

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s