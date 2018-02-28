  • CBS4On Air

Dobby celebrates his 1st Birthday. (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds helped celebrate Denver’s favorite baby giraffe, Dobby, on his first birthday Wednesday.

Families lined up around the giraffe exhibit at the Denver Zoo under sunny skies to get a look at the 9-foot-5-inches tall, 736 lb. baby giraffe.

Kids, young and young at heart, even joined in on singing happy birthday to Dobby as handlers held up a “giraffe cake” made of grain and vegetables.

Dobby was born underweight, half of what normal baby giraffes are supposed to weigh, and had to receive a plasma transfusion thanks to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

dobby 1 credit denver zoo Dobby The Giraffe Celebrates His First Birthday!

Dobby (credit: Denver Zoo)

Handlers say it’s best to keep Dobby here in Denver with his mom and dad, Kipele and Dikembe.

They also say Dobby might not grow as large as his dad, who is 16-and-a-half-feet-tall and weighs about 2,300 pounds, but he’ll be close.

dobby 2 credit denver zoo Dobby The Giraffe Celebrates His First Birthday!

Dobby (credit: Denver Zoo)

Overall, handlers are happy with Dobby’s progress and health and can’t wait to celebrate more birthdays.

