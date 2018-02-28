(credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4)– The housing market in Denver might not be sustainable, at least according to a new report which shows the market is reaching a tipping point when it comes to affordability.
The report from mortgageresearchfirmhsh.com compared standings to the third quarter of 2017.
The median prices of homes sold declined in 43 of the top 50 areas.
In Denver, the average price of a home is $414,000, that’s about $166,000 higher than the median price of a home nationally.
The report shows the salary for a homeowner who put 20 percent down would need to be about $93,000.