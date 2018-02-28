By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4)– Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was one of the first coaches to meet with the media Wednesday morning.

Of course, quarterbacks were a hot topic. Joseph would not confirm if the team will look for a quarterback in free agency. Safe to assume they’ll be exploring all options.

As far as the quarterbacks currently on the Broncos roster, Joseph said “nothing has changed.”

Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and Chad Kelly are the Broncos quarterbacks – for now. Brock Osweiler is not included as he is a free agent this offseason.

“As of now, yes. We’ve got two guys on the roster, well three actually with Chad Kelly. We’ve got Trevor [Siemian], we’ve got Paxton [Lynch] and we’ve got Chad Kelly. Absolutely they are. I can’t speak to the future right now. Right now, they are our quarterbacks.”

While Siemian, Lynch, and Kelly are the QB’s at the moment, Joseph made it clear, the Broncos do not want to end up in the same situation as last year.



“It will help us all. We played three quarterbacks last year. No one wants to do that. You want one guy and one guy only. If someone gets injured, you want to have a capable backup. You don’t want to play three quarterbacks. I think all of us involved will get better by not playing three quarterbacks.”

Joseph said they are looking for the “right fit” at quarterback, but they don’t know who that is just yet. The plan is to find that guy this spring. Whether that comes in the draft or free agency, we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

The Broncos aren’t at the Combine just to watch quarterbacks. Vance Joseph acknowledge that while the quarterback is the top priority, it’s not the only one.

“Outside of the quarterback, that’s always the big question for our football team. We have to play better at quarterback. That’s obvious. That’s apparent. We have to also protect better. We can play better defense also. It’s not just the quarterback position we have to get better at. It’s a full team effort.”

Last season, Joseph said he wanted to bring “more juice” to the Broncos. When asked what he wanted to bring in this year, he simply said, “lots and lot of good players.”

