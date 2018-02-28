WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Schools in Woodland Park will once again be closed on Thursday following a “credible threat.”
School officials found graffiti in a girl’s bathroom at the high school last week.
The district made the call to cancel classes and school activities on Wednesday, and then later extended that closure through Thursday.
“I’m glad this community and law enforcement has come together and decided let’s take this serious and protect our community and kids trying to get their education,” said Deania Welfring and Rockee Unea, grandparents of a student.
Students will have to make up the days later in the year.
The district may extend school days or add a day at the end of the semester.
Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person responsible. Please contact the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233.