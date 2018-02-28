By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – With the 5th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Broncos have choices at quarterback. They may not even wait until the draft – if free agency yields the right guy at the right price, the team could have a new quarterback by mid-March.

John Elway said the Broncos are going to consider every option.

“I think we’re going to explore all options in free agency and see where that goes. Obviously we’ve got the 5th pick in the draft, too. That will all play into it. We’ll continue to look at all of the options out there when it comes to quarterback,” he said.

Free agency doesn’t begin until March 14, so until then the Broncos are taking a deep look at the young prospects. From what he’s seen so far, Elway thinks there might be a franchise quarterback in this year’s draft.

RELATED: 5 Players Who Could Shine At NFL Combine

“I think so. It’s always hard to say. We’ve been doing a lot of work on them, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Elway said. “We’re in that process now. There is a group of guys that are very talented. We’ll continue to do our homework on them. There is a possibility of some really good quarterbacks coming out of this draft.”

The Broncos already have a leg up on other teams because they coached Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen at the Senior Bowl in January.

They’ll get a look at everyone else in the coming days. If anyone sparks the team’s interest, they’ll likely be invited to Denver for a visit. Teams are allowed to have 30 private visits between now and the draft.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.