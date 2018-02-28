  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Combine, Denver Broncos, Draft, Indianapolis, John Elway, Local TV, NFL, Quarterbacks

By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – With the 5th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Broncos have choices at quarterback. They may not even wait until the draft – if free agency yields the right guy at the right price, the team could have a new quarterback by mid-March.

romi sports transfer frame 1075 Broncos Exploring All Options In Search For New Quarterback

John Elway (credit: CBS)

John Elway said the Broncos are going to consider every option.

“I think we’re going to explore all options in free agency and see where that goes. Obviously we’ve got the 5th pick in the draft, too. That will all play into it. We’ll continue to look at all of the options out there when it comes to quarterback,” he said.

Free agency doesn’t begin until March 14, so until then the Broncos are taking a deep look at the young prospects. From what he’s seen so far, Elway thinks there might be a franchise quarterback in this year’s draft.

RELATED: 5 Players Who Could Shine At NFL Combine

“I think so. It’s always hard to say. We’ve been doing a lot of work on them, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Elway said. “We’re in that process now. There is a group of guys that are very talented. We’ll continue to do our homework on them. There is a possibility of some really good quarterbacks coming out of this draft.”

The Broncos already have a leg up on other teams because they coached Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen at the Senior Bowl in January.

They’ll get a look at everyone else in the coming days. If anyone sparks the team’s interest, they’ll likely be invited to Denver for a visit. Teams are allowed to have 30 private visits between now and the draft.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s