AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say the number of violent threats against schools has increased and they are taking action by making arrests.

In seven days, six juveniles have been charged for allegedly making threats against three schools in Aurora.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz says it’s important that those making the threats understand the impact.

“If you think that we are going to laugh along with you after you made that joke you’re sadly mistaken… and you will end up in jail,” said Metz.

He says those making theats use social media and that can make it tough to track. He promises that his department will work to make sure students feel safe in school.

