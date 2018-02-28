Cooler Today, Warming TomorrowWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Meet JeremyTo learn more about the children featured on CBS4 newscasts visit the Adoption Exchange's website at adoptex.org.

Mennonite Investigator Who Won't Testify Goes Back To JailThe woman says the death penalty violates her religious beliefs.

Pizza Hut Replaces Papa John's As NFL's Pizza SponsorThe NFL announced a marketing deal with Pizza Hut, one day after the league and Papa John's said that they mutually agreed to cut ties. Matt Yurus reports.

CSU Players Reflect On Larry Eustachy EraThe coach resigned his position after some controversy.

Injured Flight Nurse Now Giving BackAfter a record settlement in a helicopter crash that killed the pilot and nearly killed him, fight nurse Dave Repsher is ready to start anew.