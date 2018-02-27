Mountain Towns Consider Lure Of Winter OlympicsResort towns would likely see major impacts from any future Olympics in Colorado, starting with the most obvious-- an already congested Interstate 70 through the mountain corridor.

Colorado Built Weather Satellite To Launch Into Space ThursdayIt's part of the nation’s most advanced fleet of geostationary weather satellites.

Judge Dismisses All Charges Against Terry MaketaA judge in Colorado Springs has dismissed all charges against a former sheriff accused of abusing his power after two juries deadlocked on some of the allegations.