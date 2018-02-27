  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Mistrial, Terry Maketa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge in Colorado Springs has dismissed all charges against a former sheriff accused of abusing his power after two juries deadlocked on some of the allegations.

Prosecutors decided to re-try former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa after a jury in July found him not guilty on several charges and deadlocked on others, including felony extortion.

maketa trial 5pkg copy 01 frame 553 Judge Dismisses All Charges Against Terry Maketa

Terry Maketa in court (credit: CBS)

The second trial ended on Feb. 5 when jurors acquitted Maketa of two counts of official misconduct and deadlocked on extortion charges.

Prosecutors earlier this month asked to dismiss all charges and said they respect jurors’ decisions.

Maketa was accused of threatening to end a $5.3 million contract with the county jail’s health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support a favorite of Maketa’s to succeed him as sheriff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s