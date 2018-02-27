FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Students in Fort Collins started to walk out of class Tuesday afternoon to show their support for stricter gun laws.
Students from multiple schools in the Poudre School District walked out of class around noon and meet in Old Town around 1 p.m. High school students and middle schools students are expected to participate.
One of the organizers claimed several hundred students are expected to attend.
Fort Collins Police Services told CBS4 they are aware of the planned walkout and participants will be expected to follow all laws.