Filed Under:Fort Collins, Gun Laws, Gun Violence, Poudre High School, Poudre School District, Student Protests

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Students in Fort Collins started to walk out of class Tuesday afternoon to show their support for stricter gun laws.

Students from multiple schools in the Poudre School District walked out of class around noon and meet in Old Town around 1 p.m. High school students and middle schools students are expected to participate.

copter tuesday ft collins school walk outs frame 31098 Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun Control

Copter4 flew over the student walkout in Fort Collins on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

One of the organizers claimed several hundred students are expected to attend.

copter tuesday ft collins school walk outs frame 54931 Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun Control

Copter4 flew over the student walkout in Fort Collins on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

Fort Collins Police Services told CBS4 they are aware of the planned walkout and participants will be expected to follow all laws.

copter tuesday ft collins school walk outs frame 32377 Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun Control

(credit: CBS)

copter tuesday ft collins school walk outs frame 54031 Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun Control

(credit: CBS)

