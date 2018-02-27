Celebrate Dobby The Giraffe's 1st Birthday At The Denver Zoo"Join us to celebrate all the special memories we've all shared with Dobby over the past year," zoo officials said.

Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun ControlStudents in Fort Collins started to walk out of class Tuesday afternoon to show their support for stricter gun laws.

Lawmakers Move Toward Rep. Steve Lebsock ExpulsionThe state House of Representatives announced on Tuesday morning that lawmakers are moving toward the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock after sexual misconduct complaints made against him were deemed credible.