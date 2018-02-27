  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A+ Colorado, Denver Public Schools, DPS, Local TV, School Segregation, Tom Boasberg

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s concern about a lack of diversity at Denver Public Schools.

A new report from “A+ Colorado” shows by some measures, Denver schools are as segregated by race and class now as they’ve ever been.

dps segregation 10vo transfer frame 0 Report: DPS Schools Are Segregated As Theyve Ever Been

(credit: CBS)

The report notes that gentrification is pushing many low-income families out of Denver neighborhoods, and it’s affecting classroom dynamics.

DPS Superintendent, Tom Boasberg, says the lack of diversity can be detrimental to education.

dps segregation 10vo transfer frame 300 Report: DPS Schools Are Segregated As Theyve Ever Been

(credit: CBS)

“They want to be in classrooms where they have the opp to share and to learn and to grow and having diverse and integreated clasrooms is an integral part of that,” Boasberg said.

One suggested fix is using the School Choice process to reserve seats for students from under-represented populations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s