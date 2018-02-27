Report: DPS Schools Are Segregated As They've Ever BeenThere's concern about a lack of diversity at Denver Public Schools.

Study: Colorado Has Some Of Nation's Lowest Property TaxesA new study shows Coloradans are taxed less for their properties here than almost anywhere else in the country.

Get Ready To See More eBikes On Some Jefferson County TrailsElectric bikes, or eBikes, will likely be seen more on trails in Jefferson County.

Developer Of 1,000 Feet Tall Skyscraper Doesn't Own Land... YetThe developer who is aiming to build an 81-story skyscraper in Downtown Denver faced a speed bump on Tuesday.

The Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Hamilton’ Opens In DenverThe national tour of “Hamilton: An American Musical”, which took Broadway by storm in 2015, opened in Denver.

Anadarko Teaches Girls About Landscapes With Interactive SandboxAnadarko is ready to take two dimensional maps and turn them into a hands on activity.