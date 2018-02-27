DENVER (CBS4) – There’s concern about a lack of diversity at Denver Public Schools.
A new report from “A+ Colorado” shows by some measures, Denver schools are as segregated by race and class now as they’ve ever been.
The report notes that gentrification is pushing many low-income families out of Denver neighborhoods, and it’s affecting classroom dynamics.
DPS Superintendent, Tom Boasberg, says the lack of diversity can be detrimental to education.
“They want to be in classrooms where they have the opp to share and to learn and to grow and having diverse and integreated clasrooms is an integral part of that,” Boasberg said.
One suggested fix is using the School Choice process to reserve seats for students from under-represented populations.