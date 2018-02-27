GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Opening statements are underway in Golden in the second murder trial of a former Grand Junction man accused of killing his wife 16 years ago.
In 2004, Michael Blagg was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 death of his wife Jennifer but the conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct. A juror was caught lying about being a victim of domestic violence.
Blagg’s re-trial was moved to the Denver metro area because of the case’s notoriety in Mesa County. It is being held in Jefferson County Court.
In November 2001, Blagg called police in Grand Junction to report he found blood in his home and his wife and 6-year-old daughter Abby missing.
The body of his 34-year-old wife was found in a landfill in Mesa County months later. Abby has never been found and is presumed dead.
During jury selection hearings last week, Blagg’s family members came to the courtroom to prepare for a replay of Blagg’s trial.
Jurors may hear the 911 calls made by Blagg to emergency dispatchers during the trial.