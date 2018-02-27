BREAKING NEWSState Lawmakers Move Toward Rep. Steve Lebsock Expulsion
DENVER (CBS4)– Sports fans across the country are getting ready for March Madness. The first games from the college basketball tournament will be broadcast on CBS4 starting March 13.

Some of those games will happen during business hours when many people are working.

Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A new study shows that Americans spend 25½ minutes during their work day on sports activities during the NCAA tournament.

If you spread that across 15 workdays, that totals to about six hours of slacking off.

ncaa tournament 2015 general1 Time Wasted Watching March Madness During Work Allows Staff To Bond

(credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The study also suggests allowing employees even a few minutes on March Madness can be time well spent because it allows staff to bond with one another and return to work rejuvenated.

LINK: CBS Sports March Madness Schedule

