DENVER (CBS4)– The state House of Representatives announced on Tuesday morning that lawmakers are moving toward the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock after sexual misconduct complaints made against him were deemed credible.

Previously, Lebsock has denied any wrongdoing in connection with formal sexual harassment complaints, including those filed by Democratic Rep. Faith Winter and Holly Tarry, a former lobbyist.

“I’ve received a report from the outside investigator that includes 11 allegations by five women against Rep. Lebsock. All of the allegations have been found to be credible by the external investigator. I’ve reviewed the report and found the content of the report to be both serious and egregious in nature. Due to the seriousness of the findings, I’m recommending that this body consider, through a resolution through expulsion, that Rep. Lebsock be expelled from this body,” said House of Representatives Majority Leader KC Becker.

The members of the House will get a chance to see redacted copies of that report.

Winter alleges that Lebsock acted aggressively toward her when she turned down his sexual advances during an end-of-session party in 2016. She said he grabbed her elbow and that she felt threatened.

Lebsock, a candidate for state treasurer, had been removed as chair of the House Local Government Committee pending the investigations.

Previously, Lebsock released the results of polygraph tests he said proves that he is telling the truth. Without admitting misconduct, he also apologized to Winter and two other women who allege harassment, former lobbyist Holly Tarry and former legislative aide Cassie Tanner, for causing them pain.

It has been several decades since the lawmakers have taken this action at the state Capitol.