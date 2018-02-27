Opening Statements In Michael Blagg Re-Trial Begin Tuesday MorningMichael Blagg's wife was murdered and his daughter disappeared 16 years ago.

Injured Flight Nurse Now Giving BackAfter a record settlement in a helicopter crash that killed the pilot and nearly killed him, fight nurse Dave Repsher is ready to start anew.

Mild Again Today, Cooler TomorrowWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

RTD Considers Help For Low Income RidersRTD is looking at two very different options for what to do with riders. On one hand the Board of Directors could increase fees. At the same time many advocates are asking RTD for a discounted rate for low-income riders.

Oil Drilling Proposal Raises Concerns; City Says Its Hands Are TiedIn a packed city council meeting, Dacono residents voiced their opposition to planned oil drilling near homes.

Woman Takes Mortgage Company To Court; Wins $400,000 At TrialA woman in Parker wins big after taking her mortgage company to court.