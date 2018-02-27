  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially reached 57° on Monday. Tuesday will be similar under the same mostly sunny skies and mainly light winds. It will also stay completely dry statewide through at least Tuesday evening.

A storm in southern California will track east across Arizona and into New Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday. As it does, it should spread enough moisture north into Colorado to cause light snow across the mountains. Accumulation will be minor with 1-4 inches at most ski areas by noon Wednesday. Denver and the Front Range will experience a surge in clouds and cooler temperatures but very little if any precipitation. It’s possible a few flurries could reach the metro area Wednesday afternoon but we’re certainly not expecting any accumulation.

As the storm moves from New Mexico and into Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday we’ll return to sunny and dry weather across Colorado through Saturday. Westerly downsloping winds on Friday should push temperatures into the mid 60s – it will be our warmest day in nearly two weeks.

The weekend will start sunny and dry before a strong cold front arrives on Sunday. Snow looks likely in the mountains and at this time it appears we’ll have a good chance for snow in Denver as well. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

