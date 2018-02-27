DEVELOPING STORYBathroom graffiti prompts school district closure on Wednesday
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A part to a 500-year-old pistol was discovered on the Western Slope that is rewriting Colorado history.

The part was found in the Kannah Creek area in Mesa County. The piece is called a “dog” which is used along with a trigger guard on a Spanish pistole.

Experts think the discovery could mean the Spanish arrived in the 1500s or 1600s and not the 1700s as first believed.

“You know you have a standard history book, but every time you make a new discovery you change the history. We’re continually adding to our history and heritage in this area,” said Museums of Western Colorado spokesman David Bailey.

The gun part will be part of an exhibit called “New Discoveries” at the Museums of Western Colorado which is slated to open next year.

