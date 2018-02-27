By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The second in a series of new weather satellites is scheduled to launch from Florida Thursday evening.

It’s part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) – R Series, known as the nation’s most advanced fleet of geostationary weather satellites. It was built in Littleton, Colorado.

The GOES-R series of satellites will provide advanced imaging with increased spatial resolution and faster coverage for more accurate forecasts, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

GOES-R, now known as GOES-16, launched into space on November 19, 2016. It covers the eastern half of the United States.

GOES-S is scheduled to launch this Thursday (March 1) between 5:02 and 7:02 pm ET from Florida.

Once in orbit and operational it will be renamed GOES-17 and will cover the western half of the United States, including Colorado.

Up next in the series will be GOES-T, which is scheduled to be launched in 2020.

