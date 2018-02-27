  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:GOES-16, GOES-17, GOES-R, GOES-S, NASA, US Weather Satellites

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The second in a series of new weather satellites is scheduled to launch from Florida Thursday evening.

25437491297 7cc2256559 b Colorado Built Weather Satellite To Launch Into Space Thursday

GOES-S Atlas V Centaur Stage Transported to VIF. (credit: NASA)

It’s part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) – R Series, known as the nation’s most advanced fleet of geostationary weather satellites. It was built in Littleton, Colorado.

The GOES-R series of satellites will provide advanced imaging with increased spatial resolution and faster coverage for more accurate forecasts, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

GOES-R, now known as GOES-16, launched into space on November 19, 2016. It covers the eastern half of the United States.

f14e32a4bdbb4ce795ae0cc8313a322b Colorado Built Weather Satellite To Launch Into Space Thursday

GOES-R

GOES-S is scheduled to launch this Thursday (March 1) between 5:02 and 7:02 pm ET from Florida.

Once in orbit and operational it will be renamed GOES-17 and will cover the western half of the United States, including Colorado.

Click here to learn more about this satellite.

Up next in the series will be GOES-T, which is scheduled to be launched in 2020.

38847417152 707f19455d b Colorado Built Weather Satellite To Launch Into Space Thursday

(credit: NASA)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s