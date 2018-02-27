JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Electric bikes, or eBikes, will likely be seen more on trails in Jefferson County.
The eBikes will be allowed on trails in the county at least through the end of the year.
Jefferson County is starting a pilot project to allow cyclists use class one eBikes on natural surface trails in open space parks.
The eBikes have pedal-assisted motors. Models can reach speeds of 20 to 28 mph and a fully charged battery set could travel 100 miles before running out of power.
Those bikes, as well as class two eBikes, those with throttle-assisted motors, will be allowed on paved trails.
Boulder allows eBikes on multi-use paths that include some trails in town and are often used by traditional bicycles. City staff say it’s popular for seniors and commuters that don’t want to deal with a car. But Denver has prohibited eBikes in all parks and trails. Parks and Recreation staff says they do not see too many in those areas and have not had to enforce the policy so far.