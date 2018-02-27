DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo is throwing a party Wednesday to celebrate Dobby the giraffe’s first birthday!
“Join us to celebrate all the special memories we’ve all shared with Dobby over the past year and to wish him ‘happy birthday,'” zoo officials said on Facebook. “The party starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be in front of the giraffe exhibit or inside of the giraffe house, weather dependent.”
Dobby was born on Feb. 28 and had a bit of a rocky start.
He was just five-feet-tall and 73 pounds when he was born, which is relatively small. Giraffe calves are usually 6-feet-tall and 150 pounds, zoo officials said.
He was unable to nurse from the start, so needed a little extra TLC from zoo staff.
Fortunately, Dobby continued to grow by leaps and bounds over the past year.
At 6 months old he weighed 450 pounds and was 8-feet-tall.
At 9 months he tipped the scales at over 500 pounds.
Zoo officials hope he’ll eventually be as large as his dad, Dikembe, who is 16-and-a-half-feet-tall and weighs about 2,300 pounds.