Bernie Sanders' Son Is Running For Congress In New HampshireVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' son is running for Congress in New Hampshire. Matt Yurus reports.

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Terry MaketaThe former El Paso County Sheriff was charged with corruption.

Group Claims DPS Has Integration ProblemA Plus Colorado says the issue dates back decades.

Students Walkout In Fort Collins, Cite Lack Of Gun ControlHundreds of students walked out of class on Tuesday.

Opening Statements Begin In Michael Blagg TrialThis is the 2nd trial for the Grand Junction man charged with killing his wife.

State Lawmakers Recommend Rep. Lebsock ExpulsionThe House Majority Leader says the complaints are credible.