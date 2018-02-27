BREAKING NEWSState Lawmakers Move Toward Rep. Steve Lebsock Expulsion
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Denver Zoo giraffe, Dobby the giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo is throwing a party Wednesday to celebrate Dobby the giraffe’s first birthday!

“Join us to celebrate all the special memories we’ve all shared with Dobby over the past year and to wish him ‘happy birthday,'” zoo officials said on Facebook.  “The party starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be in front of the giraffe exhibit or inside of the giraffe house, weather dependent.”

dobby 1 month old denver zoo Celebrate Dobby The Giraffes 1st Birthday At The Denver Zoo

(Denver Zoo)

Dobby was born on Feb. 28 and had a bit of a rocky start.

denver zoo baby giraffe3 Celebrate Dobby The Giraffes 1st Birthday At The Denver Zoo

Dobby (credit: Denver Zoo)

He was just five-feet-tall and 73 pounds when he was born, which is relatively small. Giraffe calves are usually 6-feet-tall and 150 pounds, zoo officials said.

He was unable to nurse from the start, so needed a little extra TLC from zoo staff.

img 4769 Celebrate Dobby The Giraffes 1st Birthday At The Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Fortunately, Dobby continued to grow by leaps and bounds over the past year.

denver zoo dobby Celebrate Dobby The Giraffes 1st Birthday At The Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo / Facebook)

At 6 months old he weighed 450 pounds and was 8-feet-tall.

At 9 months he tipped the scales at over 500 pounds.

Zoo officials hope he’ll eventually be as large as his dad, Dikembe, who is 16-and-a-half-feet-tall and weighs about 2,300 pounds.

RELATED: Your Questions Answered On Dobby The Giraffe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s